By Frank Finley

The Southern Boone high school girls basketball team overwhelmed opponents last week with two huge wins. The Lady Eagles defeated the Hickman Kewpies 55-33 in a Wednesday home match and traveled to Hallsville Friday for a 50-38 win over the Indians.

Junior Mariah Prince led the Eagles with 13 points followed by junior Jersee Wren with 11 points versus the Kewpies. Freshman Chloe Bukowsky and junior Paige Gamble contributed 10 points each. Prince and Wren had three steals each.

Versus Hallsville, Wren led the scoring with 18 points, Gamble had 14 points and Prince added 10. Gamble and Prince pounded the boards with seven rebounds each.

The Lady Eagles have a tough week coming up with games versus Helias (13-3), Centralia (`5-5) and Boonville (18-2).