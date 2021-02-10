With only eight players the Southern Boone Lady Eagles took part in the Southern Boone Classic basketball tournament last week. The Eagles had only three seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen able to play due to COVID exposures, quarantines, and positive infected related cases.

Coach Damon Wren says it’s been a stressful season this year.

“Since early December we have not been able to practice or play at 100%, so it has been really tough on our players. I have been so proud of this year’s group, always putting one foot in front of the other, and always trying to move forward,” he shared.

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley