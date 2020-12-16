The Southern Boone girls’ basketball team traveled to Westphalia to battle Fatima on Thursday evening. The Comets came into the game with only one loss on the season. The Eagles were not able to find the key to snuff the Comets falling in a 45-34 loss.

Coach Damon Wren says the Lady Eagles got off to a slow start.

“We started the game really cold I thought, they had more energy right out the gate then we did, Wren explained. “But overall, it was a really tough night shooting from the perimeter. I thought we did that really well on Thursday, the shots just didn’t go and you’ll have that from time to time.”

Coach Wren feels that despite the loss there were bright spots in the Eagles play.

By Frank Finley