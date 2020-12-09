The Southern Boone High School girls basketball team took to the court in the Tri-County Conference tournament last week taking games from Eldon and California.

A week ago Monday the Lady Eagles defeated Eldon 54-25 in their first match. Senior Mia Crow led the team with 13 points followed by junior Mariah Prince with 12 points. Juniors Paige Gamble and Jersee Wren had eight points. Senior Trinity Schupp also scored eight.

SoBoCo tipped off against California the following Wednesday in what proved to be a tougher fight.

By Frank Finley