By: Tara Blue

The Lady Eagles showed up and showed out during the Southern Boone Classic tournament last week, breaking multiple school records in the process.

The girls took on the Capital City Cavaliers for the first game of the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 4th. The team led Cap City the entire game until the Cavs tied the game up at the end of 4th quarter, but the Lady Eagles pulled ahead in overtime 52-48.

The team then faced St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets, who later went on to win the Classic, on Thursday, Feb. 6th, trailing behind the entire game and ultimately falling 44-57.

On Saturday, Feb. 8th, the Lady Eagles took on the Kirksville Tigers for second place in the final game of the tournament. The girls came ready to compete under new Head Coach Andrew Stone and showed no mercy, leading the entire game and defeating their opponent 68-40.

During the final game, the Lady Eagles also set a new school record of scoring the most three-pointers (14) in one game as a team.

Senior Adisen Wren also broke several Southern Boone Classic records herself by scoring the most three-pointers (9) in an individual game, a record previously held by Stephanie Hughes of Fulton from 2012, the most three-pointers (15) throughout the whole tournament, a record previously held by Melia Pence of Southern Boone from 2006 and Katie Stegman of Fatima from 2008, and the most points (33) in a single game, a record previously held by Corri Hamilton of Fulton from 2012.

This week, the team faces Osage, Hermann, and Hallsville (results not available before press time), and Fatima, Montgomery County, and Boonville next week before heading into districts.

Congratulations to these ladies for their dedication and excellence! Come out and support your Eagles!