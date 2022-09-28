By Andrew Golightly

The Southern Boone ladies golf team has been very busy usually two to three matches and/or tournaments a week for the past two weeks. Here’s a quick rundown of what has been happening on the course:

On September 7th the varsity team headed to Meadowlake Acres Country Club in New

Bloomfield for the Helias Invitational. Cailyn Chaney led the Eagles with a score of 97, followed by Alice Mauney (109), Kaitlyn Schmidt (112), Erissa Robertson (114), and Brecky Shewmake (123).

The very next day on September 8th the lady eagles were back in action at their home course – Eagle Knoll. The team played well and just fell short in winning the match against New Bloomfield (219) and Centralia (242). The eagles, who tallied a varsity team score of 230, was led by Cailyn Chaney and Breckyn Shewmake, both of which shot a 56. To round out the lady eagles were Erissa Robertson and Kaitlyn Schmidt (both shooting 59) and Alice Mauney (60).

On the JV side of things the eagles (264) just fell to Centralia (262) and New Bloomfield (258). To lead the way was Brylee Hendrix who shot a 63, followed by Harper Hanrahan (64), Bradie Baylous (65), and Adelyn Golightly (72).

