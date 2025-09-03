By Richard Ward

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode round trip from Hinkson Creek to the Broadway Diner on Aug. 29.

Bill, Barb, Susan, Charlie and Rich joined the ride on a beautiful day.

On the Hinkson Trail you ride over old bridges crossing Hinkson Creek through wooded areas and all of a sudden there is a highway which goes by the tennis courts and training grounds with ropes and ladders.

The trail takes you around Mizzou agriculture fields with enclosed tall fencing.

We then get on the MKT trail which leads directly to the Broadway Diner where we had our delicious lunch.

On return to the parking lot, Charlie announced he had some of his famous award winning pie so we celebrated with a serving of pie and then ventured home.

Our next ride is Sept. 4. Meet at the McBaine parking lot at 10 a.m. to ride to Rocheport and have lunch at Merriweathers Restaurant. It is approximately 20 miles round trip.