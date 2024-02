Congratulations to the Southern Boone Girls Wrestling team as they finished 2nd at the Class 1, District 2 tournament at St. Charles West High School.

Nova Porter placed 4th in the 115 division, Callie Bergthold (2nd) – 120, Zafaran Satterfield (2nd) – 135, Josey Uhrig (3rd) – 140, Addy Pasley (2nd) – 155.

Congratulations to these young female athletes on their successful season.

Photo and story courtesy of Southern Boone Athletics.