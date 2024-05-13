By: Tara Blue

The girls’ soccer team was finally able to host a home game against the Osage Indians on Monday, May 6th after the track and field construction brought a halt to their home game schedule on Thursday, April 11th. The Southern Boone School District says they coordinated with the construction company to pause the track surface project to ensure that the girls’ soccer team could host a home game before the end of the season.

The JV Eagles defeated the Indians 1-0 after a shot by #20 Rylie McKee sent the ball right over the head of the Osage goalie.

The Varsity struggled after many failed attempts to score, and although they lost 0-1, they won the hearts of attendees.The game featured “Pink Out” Cancer Awareness, as players, managers, and coaches honored cancer victims and survivors during the starting line-up presentation.

Members of the Sadie Robinett Family were also in attendance. Sadie Robinett was a 15-year-old Freshman at Southern Boone High School who lost her courageous battle with leukemia on January 22nd, 2024.

Coach Crystal Branch served as Southern Boone P.E. teacher for 24 years and was also a School District Board Member when she lost her fight to cancer on February 24th, 2024. Crystal Branch’s family was in attendance and donated $50,000 to the Buddy Pack Program which provides free meals and snacks for students to take home at the end of each week.

The team also recognized their graduating seniors.

Special thank you to Bern Bonderer, Matt Sharp, and Shawley Photography for contributing to this article.