Missouri’s Eagle Days events have become much-anticipated mid-winter routines for many families in the Show-Me State. This year, COVID-19 health concerns have changed Eagle Days to an online event, but that doesn’t diminish the ongoing efforts to celebrate our national bird and its comeback in Missouri and the U.S.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield for several virtual Eagle Days events this year. As part of this year’s Eagle Days virtual events, Dickerson Park Zoo will provide participants with an up-close view of a live, rehabilitated eagle and peregrine falcon. Characteristics of these two birds will be discussed and there will also be live question-and-answer sessions at the end of the programs. Here is the schedule and the registration addresses for each event.

~ Find out more details in today’s Journal ~