Lily Frazier has earned 1st Team All-State Class 2A honors in golf. She did so in dramatic fashion. After an excellent opening day 84, Lily began day 2 with a fine front nine 42. Unfortunately, she ran into trouble with her short game on the back 9. “Lily usually has a great short game,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “But that’s golf, some little thing can go wrong and it is really hard to get it back.”

After an uncharacteristic string of double bogeys, Lily faced the long par 518th hole needing a par to secure her finish. Her drive found the fairway, her second shot was in the rough, and her third ended up 4 paces off the green. Facing the exact type of shot that had troubled her over the last hour of play, she hit an excellent pitch to 3 feet then drained the par putt. “Lily showed true grit in finishing as she did. She earned her All-State status.”

