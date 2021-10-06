By: Anthony Frazier

The SoBoCo girls golf team won its fourth straight Tri-County Conference title at a very tough and windy Eagle Knoll last week, narrowly defeating Osage by 5 shots. It was a surprising outcome. The team has new faces this year promoted from JV that replaced departing players, and at the start of the season it was unclear whether the newcomers would gain the necessary tournament experience needed to compete at the conference level. They did.

Front Lila Frazier, Cailyn Chaney, Lily Frazier, Coach Shannon Jeffrey, Gracyn Flaspohler, Kaitlyn Schmidt.tif

