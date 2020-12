Members of the Southern Boone football team were named to conference, district and state teams.

All Conference

1st Team

Blake Dapkus, Wide Receiver

Blake Dapkus, Defensive Back

Blake Dapkus, Returner

Max Hampton, Offensive Line

Max Hampton, Defensive Line

2nd Team

Jakob McKee, Linebacker

Nik Post, Defensive Back

Sam Hampton, Offensive Line

Caleb Perkins, Defensive Line

Honorable Mention

Chase Schupp, Quarterback

Ben Brookshire, Linebacker

Alex Switzer, Athlete

All District

1st Team

Blake Dapkus, Wide Receiver

Blake Dapkus, Defensive Back

Blake Dapkus, Returner

Max Hampton, Offensive Line

2nd Team

Jakob McKee, Linebacker

Chase Schupp, Quarterback

Sam Hampton, Offensive Line

All State

2nd Team

Blake Dapkus, Wide Receiver

3rd Team

Max Hampton, Offensive Line

Academic All State

Blake Dapkus

Chase Schupp

Tate John

Baden Glass

Tyler Hilgedick