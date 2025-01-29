By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone boys’ wrestling team took home their first tri-county conference championship last Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. Under the leadership of Head Coach Lee Bradley, the boys team defeated Osage, Boonville, Blair Oaks, California, Eldon, and Hallsville. The girls team also fought hard, earning 5th place with four wrestlers.

First team all conference winners were Addi Hinton, Nova Porter, Peter Heyen, Aften Dowler, Grant Leininger, and Aidan Yung. Second team all conference winners were Zafaran Satterfield, Moravia Satterfield, and John Griggs. Kaid Shaw, Andrew Pasley, and Tobin Klemme finished strong in third.

Congratulations to these young athletes for their hard work and dedication!