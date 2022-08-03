The Southern Boone Athletics Department is preparing for another exciting school year of athletics. Parents are encouraged to attend the Fall Sports Parent Meeting on Sunday, August 7th at 6PM in the high school gym. During the meeting, parent/fan conduct, methods of communication related to athletics and other general information will be discussed.

The first day of practice for fall high school sports is Monday, August 8th. The first day of practice for fall middle school sports is Monday, August 15th.

All students participating in sports this upcoming school year will need to have a completed physical within the past two years on file and complete the MSHSAA Pre-participation Document, which must be completed each year. These forms will need to be filled out and turned in before the student can participate in practices. Students will need 14 practices before they can play in a game. You can find the necessary forms here:

PHYSICAL FORM: https://5il.co/1ec7l

PRE-PARTICIPATION DOCUMENTATION: https://5il.co/1ec7m

