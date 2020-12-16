The Southern Boone High School Wrestling Team hosted their first home Quad Meet with Kirksville, North Callaway, and Frances Howell on Friday evening and then traveled to the Versailles Tournament on Saturday. The Varsity Boys placed 3rd out of 16 teams. This is the first time the wrestling team has placed in the top three teams in school history.

Kade Scheer placed 3rd in a 12-man bracket, with a record of 4-1, which included 3 pins. Charlie Uhrig placed 3rd in a 10-man bracket, with a record of 4-1, which included 3 pins. Cole Eppy placed 4th in an 8-man bracket, with a record of 2-3, which included 1 pin.