By: Frank Finley

The Eagles took a quick bus trip to face Tri-County Conference rival Blair Oaks, on Thursday. The weather was made for baseball, with temperatures in the low 80’s and blue sky forever. The great weather didn’t help Southern Boone, who could tally just two hits and stranded five base runners. Eagles ace, Ethan Osborne, was on the mound. The left-handed Senior allowed only four hits and walked two, taking the loss for the Eagles, 4-1.

