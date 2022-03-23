Southern Boone Varsity Eagles grabs lead in sixth inning to defeat Eldon Mustangs Varsity. Southern Boone Eagles took the lead late in the game in a 6-3 victory over the Eldon Mustangs on Monday. The game was tied at three with Southern Boone batting in the top of the sixth when Tate John drew a walk scoring one run. The Eagles knotted the game up at three in the top of the fifth inning. Jason Holland’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for Southern Boone.

