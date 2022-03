Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeat Fulton Hornets in a blow out victory. The Eagles had all cylinders firing on offense Saturday winning big over Fulton Hornets Varsity 8-2. Southern Boone fired up the offense in the second inning when Nathan Smith doubled on a 1-2 count, Scoring one run. The Eagles put up three runs in the sixth inning. Austin Evans, Bob Andert and Tate John all drove in runs.

