By: Todd Pridemore

Southern Boone and Father Tolton have competed in some exciting matches on the soccer pitch in recent years, with many of them taking place with the district championship on the line. This year, however, the two schools are in separate classes – SBC is Class 2 and Tolton is Class 1 – so the only time the teams will meet is during the regular season. That contest took place on Monday evening on Tolton’s home field in Columbia. The Trailblazers are enjoying a strong season, with a record of 10 wins against 6 losses and ranked #5 in the Class 1 state power rankings. Another interesting wrinkle in this year’s match-up is that Tolton’s first-year head coach, Connor Bandre, is an SBC alum and former all-state goalkeeper for the Eagles.

