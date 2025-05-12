Southern Boone Varsity Eagles were victorious against North Callaway Varsity Thunderbirds 7-2 on Saturday, May 10th, earning third place in the second annual Southern Boone Invitational.

A ground out by Jackson Woodward put the Eagles on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Logan Easley earned the win for Southern Boone. The right-handed pitcher surrendered three hits and two runs over five and one-third innings, striking out five and walking six.

Rowan Bonnot threw one inning of scoreless ball for the team in relief. The hurler surrendered two hits, striking out two and walking none.

Bonnot led the Eagles with two runs batted in from the number nine spot in the lineup. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-2 on the day. Bonnot, Zach DeHaas, Zac Henson, and Jace Wren each collected one hit for Southern Boone. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Brayden Beckmann had the most chances in the field with nine.

The win brings the Eagles' season record to 22-8 as they traveled to California on Tuesday, May 13th. Results not available by press time.