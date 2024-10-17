By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone crushed the Hallsville Indians on Friday, Oct. 11th in an impressive show by the Varsity Eagles. Southern Boone scored first with three minutes left in the first quarter when Travers Hunolt ran in a touchdown.

The Eagles’ offense did not let up the entire game, and the Eagles’ defense continually applied pressure to the Indians’ offense.

Hunolt and QG Mason Shearer both scored another touchdown each heading into halftime, and all of Jackson Woodward’s extra point kicks were good, bringing the score to 21-6, but the Indians ran another touchdown with one minute left in the second quarter, putting the Eagles at 21-14 the start of the third.

An interception by Jace Wren at the start of the second half gave the Eagles all the hype they needed, and the offensive line pushed Shearer into the end zone from the one yard line. It was a great night for Hunolt, as he scored five touchdowns the entire game. The Eagles cashed in on an interception by Braidan Jackson with six minutes left in game, bringing the final score to 48-28.

The team now holds a 5-2 season record and travels to Osage this Friday at 7:00pm.