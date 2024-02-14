By: Tara Blue

The Eagles swept Hallsville during the courtwarming games last Friday, Feb. 9th, winning all four matchups of the night.

The JV girls kicked off the evening with a back-and-forth battle against the Indians. Both teams struggled to score with many missed shots, but the Lady Eagles took the lead at the half 22-19.

The girls fell behind again but stayed close and eventually pulled ahead in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. The JV girls kept the higher ground and defeated the Indians 39-32.

The JV boys came out strong and immediately took the lead against their opponent. The team worked cohesively and maintained a comfortable lead for the entire game as the Indian defense had no answer to their offensive plays. The JV boys won with a final score of 58-30.

The varsity girls were off to a slower start and both teams struggled at first, collectively scoring 7 points the entire first quarter.

The rivalry heated up and the crowd got hyped with several fouls against both teams. The Lady Eagles pulled ahead and defeated the Indians 44-31.

The energy of the earlier games carried over into the final varsity boys matchup. The boys came out strong and scored early but the Hallsville stayed close behind.

The game was momentarily paused when a Hallsville player seriously injured his ankle right before the half.

The Indians caught up and briefly took the lead in the third quarter, which increased the tension in the room.

Eagles gained ground in the final quarter and pulled out the win, Chase Morris leading with 18 points and Jace Wren with 17 points.

Although the rivalry made for an intense competition, all patrons remained friendly and respectful, and the cheerleaders of both teams performed a dual halftime show.

The final score of the game was 68-59, bringing the varsity boys record to 17-4.

Courtwarming King & Queen

See more photos below: