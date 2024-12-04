By: Tara Blue

The high school boys basketball teams were in it to win it on Tuesday, Nov. 26th in the season opener against Linn. Chase Rackers led the varsity in scoring, with 17 points, closely followed by Jace Wren with 16 points. Varsity crushed Linn 77-23, JV defeated their opponents 65-16, and the Freshmen team pulled ahead 32-18.

Looking forward, Head Coach Andy Jahnsen is optimistic, stating “the Eagles have high expectations for this season with a strong nucleus of players returning from the 19-win season a year ago. With a year of growth, and a strong group of underclasmen moving up to fill roles, the Eagles look to build on the success from years passed. This group of boys have a strong work ethic, and will look to improve each and every day throughout the season.”

The JV team participates in the Battle High School tournament this week, while the Varsity team competes in the Eugene tournament. Results not available by press time. Find game schedules on the community calendar on p. 3 or search the Southern Boone Athletics website. See more photos on our Facebook page.