This evening at 5:00pm in Ashland, the Southern Boone soccer team will face Father Tolton (7-13) for the Class 1 District 3 title. While Southern Boone has been the #1 Class 1 team in the state for the duration of the season, Tolton has worked its way up to the #7 ranking in the state. If the Eagles prevail, it will be the 11th year in a row that the program has claimed the district crown.

The Eagles remain undefeated, but they claimed their 15th win last week without even working up a sweat. In a game that was rescheduled from Oct. 27 to the 28th due to rain, the Smith-Cotton Tigers (14-5) drove 1 ½ hours from Sedalia to Ashland. After warming up, the visiting team unexpectedly walked off the field as the announcement was made 10 minutes prior to game time that they were not going to play due to the condition of the field. The Tigers then boarded their bus and headed home. A social media post that evening by Smith Cotton Men’s Soccer stated, “We were misinformed about the field conditions for the game tonight.” According to Southern Boone Coach Wade Vandelicht, he had been up front with the Smith-Cotton officials about the mud along the sidelines of the field in the multiple communications the two schools had throughout the week. The referees at the game deemed the field “playable,” and many long-time Eagle spectators noted that Southern Boone has played multiple games on fields in much worse condition over the years. Interestingly, the official MSHSAA website lists the game as a “Forfeit Win” for the Eagles, but as a “Cancellation” for the Tigers.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

Submitted by Todd Pridemore