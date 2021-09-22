By: Todd Pridemore and Susan Blackburn

SBC soccer faced two challenging Class 2 foes last week in the Boonville Shootout. On Friday afternoon, the Eagles took on a much improved Marshall Owls squad (6-1). SBC started strong, with a goal by Andrew Pridemore only 78 seconds into the match. But the Owls quickly responded, when a misplay by the Eagles back line allowed an open shot that found the net to make the score 1-1. Marshall added a second goal in the 8th minute with a 20-yard shot and score.

Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore

