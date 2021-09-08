By: Todd Pridemore

Thursday evening, the Eagles (2-1) hosted the Boonville Pirates (0-2). The scoreboard was back in operation, and the team also showed signs of marked improvement. In a match in which SBC simply outclassed its opponent, Mason Ahern dominated play in the midfield and the Pirates rarely advanced the ball far enough to threaten the Eagles’ goal in the opening half. Within the first 15 minutes, SBC missed four quality shot chances all wide of the goal – a pattern that would repeat itself throughout the contest. But at the 23:23 mark, a corner kick led to the ball being passed from Ahern to Andrew Pridemore in the box. Although Pridemore missed the first chance to score in that moment, the ball deflected to him and he one-timed it into the net to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead. In the closing ten minutes of the first half, Drew Dial, Cal Montgomery, Jack McCluskey, and Hunter Wyatt all missed high quality scoring chances. In all the Eagles launched 19 shots on the night, but only placed nine of them on goal.

Senior Jack McCluskey (8) moves the ball through the Boonville defense last Thursday in Ashland. The Eagles won 4-0. Photo By : Carolyn Pridemore

