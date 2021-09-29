By: Todd Pridemore

Last Monday, the SBC soccer team welcomed the Battle Spartans (5-4) to Ashland. However, the Eagles were far from being at full strength as four players were out due to injury. Noah Ottinger, Mason Ahern, and Charlie Lewis were stepping gingerly in their matching walking boots, while goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky wore his sunglasses on the sideline – even as the sunlight faded – as he continued to recover from a head injury he sustained during the Hannibal tournament.

(Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore)

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal