By: Todd Pridemore

After ending the month of September with wins against Laquey and Belle, Southern Boone opened October with a shut-out victory over the Mexico Bulldogs (5-4) last Tuesday.

The Eagles played some of their best soccer of the season during the first half. The team played fast and aggressively, while also linking multiple passes and moving the ball together as a unit. The squad also worked hard to switch fields frequently, which kept the Bulldogs defense off balance. Strong midfield play from Drew Dial, Blake Nichols, and Brayden Watson prevented Mexico from ever mounting any real scoring threat. SB needed less than four minutes to jump onto the scoreboard, when Nichols buried a strong shot from 25 yards out.

Five minutes later Dial pushed the ball up the right sideline, dropped the ball to Alejandro Pagoada, who then fed the ball back to Dial in the box for the goal. In the 37th minute, Dial added an assist after pushing the ball up the right side of the 18-yard box and dropping a square pass to Peyton Arnold in front of the goal. The senior forward’s one-touch shot made the score 3-0 at halftime. The Eagles had multiple scoring chances in the second half, but couldn’t extend their lead until the 65th minute when Miles Butler converted a rebound opportunity after a strong shot by Watson was deflected by the Bulldogs keeper.

The same two players worked together to add another goal with under 90 seconds remaining. Watson fed the ball to a streaking Butler who got behind the Mexico defense. The freshman’s strong shot to the back post beat the keeper and gave the Eagles a 5-0 victory. Senior Emery Arnold was in goal to record the shut-out for Southern Boone.

The next evening, the Eagles welcomed the Wright City Wildcats (1-7) to Ashland for the annual Pink Out cancer awareness and fundraiser game. A year ago, the Wildcats somehow emerged with an OT win against Southern Boone even though the Eagles clearly outplayed their opponent for the majority of that contest. The home team left no doubt about who would win this year’s match. Southern Boone scored four goals during a span of less than 9 minutes to break the game open in the first half. In the 14th minute, Watson scored first on an assist from Dial following a free kick. Then Nichols served a corner kick to the far post where Dial headed the ball into the net. Goal #3 came when senior Ethan Brown converted a PK opportunity after Watson was fouled in the box.

The 4th goal was created when Watson won the ball in the midfield and sent a pass to Pagoada in the attacking third. The senior forward then delivered a well placed ball in front of Titus Pridemore on the right wing, who beat his defender and sent a one-touch shot past the goalie. The Eagles then tacked on 3 more scores before the half. Butler scored on a breakaway in the 27th minute. Five minutes later, center back Zach Hawkins won the ball in midfield, fed freshman Ayden Hernandez, who then returned the ball to Hawkins for the score. Hawkins and Hernandez reversed their scoring combination just 75 seconds later when the junior fed the ball to Hernandez for the 7th goal of the half.

SB ended the match by mercy rule 8 minutes into the 2nd half, when Dial provided a through pass to Butler behind the Wildcats defense that the freshman put past the goalkeeper. Goalkeepers Emery Arnold and Sam Rueter combined for the victory.

The two wins last week improved Southern Boone’s record to 8-4 on the season. The team has a busy schedule this week, with games against Canton at home (Oct. 7), at Boonville (Oct. 8), the JV at Rock Bridge (Oct. 9), and hosting Fatima (Oct. 10).