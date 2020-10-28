Since defeating Father Tolton on Oct. 19, COVID at an opposing school and wet weather have led to two game cancellations and kept the Southern Boone soccer team off the playing field. The Eagles were scheduled to host a formidable Sedalia Smith-Cotton (13-5) squad last night if weather permitted, but game results were not available prior to press time.

The Eagles, still ranked the #1 Class 1 team in the state and undefeated with a 14-0 record, have now set their sights on next week’s District 3 tournament. The tournament begins on Nov. 2 and will be hosted by Southern Boone. Play will begin at 4:00pm Monday when #2 seed Father Tolton (5-12) faces #3 seed Missouri Military Academy (5-7). That match will be followed at 6:00pm when the #1 seed Eagles take on #4 Canton (4-7-2). This will be a rematch of an Oct. 5 game in which Southern Boone defeated Canton by an 8-0 score. The district championship match will take place Nov. 4 at 5:00pm in Ashland. The Eagles are favored to claim their eleventh-consecutive district title.

