By: Todd Pridemore

Last fall, the Eagles lost their district title match in extra time, snapping the program’s run of 11 straight district championships. Despite that disappointment, the team had a record of 14-7-0 and played an abundance of young players who will play heavy minutes on the pitch this season. Head Coach Wade Vandelicht provided the following insight as his roster of 30 boys prepares to open the season this Friday, Aug. 26 at Kirksville.

Question: Who do you anticipate being leaders on the team this season? Who will take a leadership role, on and off the field?

Answer: Mason Ahern is going to be a huge team leader for us this year. He has played his whole career at the varsity level, is an all-state player, and really pushes the entire team to be better and work harder. We will also be looking for our goal keeper to take charge this year. He can see everything on the field. We need him and a center-back to really gel this year and make our transitions quicker. Aidan Bukowsky looks to play keeper again this year with Cal Montgomery as a backup, as Cal will see field time as a forward.

