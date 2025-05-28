By: Todd Pridemore

The Southern Boone girls soccer team dominated the Class 2 District 6 tournament at School of the Osage last week. The #1 seed Eagles opened with a 10-0 win against California (5-17), followed by an 8-1 victory over host Osage (10-11) in the second round.

Along the way, senior Ava Leininger scored her 100th career goal – against California, and sophomore Lillian Brooks set a program record of scoring five goals in one match – against Osage. #3 seed Father Tolton (8-12-2) fought their way through the other side of the bracket and into the championship match as well. The Eagles previously defeated Tolton during the regular season by a 3-2 margin on April 28.

The district title match took place on Friday evening, and the Eagles were all business. They opened the 80-minute contest by generating two corner kick opportunities in the first four minutes. Play evened out as the first half unfolded, with both teams creating occasional scoring chances.

Southern Boone claimed the lead in the 24th minute, when Brooks beat her defender and pushed the ball up the left side of the 18-yard box. The sophomore forward delivered a well placed square pass across the box and just beyond the reach of the diving Tolton goalkeeper.

Both Leininger and senior Allie Scheer raced toward the ball as one defender attempted to stop them. Scheer got the final touch on the ball, which found its way into the net for the 1-0 lead. Scheer doubled the Eagles advantage on the scoreboard less than two minutes later when she took advantage of a misplay by the Tolton keeper and poked the ball into the open net.

Tolton created two dangerous scoring chances for themselves in the 29th and 31st minutes, but those shots were just wide of the goal. In the second half, play was even for the opening minutes as both teams created opportunities for themselves, but no one was able to find the net.

But as the period continued, Southern Boone took ultimate control of the match as their effort and energy seemed to wear down their opponent. The Eagles held Tolton scoreless with strong play from defenders Lainie Scheer and Sadie Ahern, as well as aggressive goalkeeping by Harper Hanrahan throughout the contest.

The 2-0 win not only gave the Eagles the district title, but moved their season record to 19-4-0. The last time the team claimed a district championship was in 2022, when they also defeated Tolton in the title match.

Southern Boone now turns its attention to the state quarterfinal match on May 31. They will face the winner of the District 5 tournament, Logan-Rogersville (13-6 and ranked #14) at Logan-Rogersville High School at 4700 S State Hwy 125, Rogersville, MO. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. If the Eagles prevail on May 31, they will move on to their first Final Four appearance in program history.

