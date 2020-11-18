On Nov. 10, the Eagles soccer team began its quest for a state championship by traveling to Smithton to take on the Tigers (12-6) in the first round of the state playoffs. Smithton upset Cole Camp, previously ranked #8 in state, by a score of 2-1 in the District 4 championship. A handful of Southern Boone players didn’t travel to the game due to COVID quarantine protocol, but the majority of the varsity squad was available and healthy.

It was a windy, cold night for soccer. But that didn’t hinder Southern Boone from dominating play on the soggy, brown Bermuda grass field. During the first half, the Eagles had five corner kick chances, and placed seven shots of goal. To Smithton’s credit, their goalkeeper played aggressively and was able to get both hands on multiple balls that the Eagles lofted into the box off corner kicks and throw-ins. Southern Boone took the lead when Trenton Roney dribbled to the left corner, where he dropped a strong pass to the top of the 18-yard box that Jack Bigos ran onto and one-timed into the net. Despite a multitude of other opportunities, the team was unable to add another score during the opening forty minutes.

