By: Todd Pridemore

SBC hosted the Fulton Hornets (11-5-1) on the soccer pitch last Thursday evening. Fulton has been placed in the same district as the Eagles and fields a strong team this season, with some considering the Hornets as the team to beat in the district this year. It was senior night for SBC, which meant that the seven seniors on the roster were all in the starting lineup: Mason Ahern, Reece Baker, Aidan Bukowsky, Alex Criswell, Cory Haynes, Titus Jetton,and Cal Montgomery.

The 1st half began with both teams creating numerous scoring chances. SBC goalkeeper Bukowsky recorded his first diving save of the match less than 50 seconds in, and Ahern got a shot on Fulton’s goal less than 2 minutes into the action. In the 3rd minute, SBC nearly netted a highlight-reel goal when a throw into the Hornet box by Montgomery was headed toward the back post by Ahern. Noah Ottinger then got his head on the ball – which had never touched the ground – but the header went directly to the Fulton keeper and was saved. Ten minutes into play, Fulton claimed an early 1-0 lead when they converted a cross from the left corner of the field to the far right post that Bukowsky initially deflected before a sprinting Fulton forward poked the ball into the net. Despite more golden scoring opportunities for both teams, no one scored until 10 minutes remained in the opening period. James Brooks took a free kick near the left sideline, 35 yards from the Hornet goal and lofted a perfectly placed ball over the leaping goalkeeper and in front of the back post. Ottinger was there to push the ball into the net. The 1-1 score carried into halftime.

