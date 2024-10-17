By: Todd Pridemore

Last week, the Southern Boone boys soccer squad added three more wins to its resume – all by mercy rule. Monday afternoon, the team took only 40 minutes to mercy rule the Canton Tigers (0-7) in Ashland by a score of 9-0.

In only the 2nd minute of the match, Miles Butler fed the ball to Peyton Arnold at the right post for a one-touch goal. That opened the scoring floodgates as Titus Pridemore (7’), Alejandro Pagoada (7’), and Butler (8’) added goals to make the score 4-0 less than 9 minutes into the game.

Multiple substitutions entered the game, and the scoring continued with Ayden Hernandez (13’), Blake Nichols (25’), and Javarion Byers (26’) netting goals. The leading scorer of the match was sophomore Mason Baker, who netted back-to-back goals in the 16th and 19th minutes, with assists from Hernandez and Zach Hawkins.

