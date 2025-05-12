By: Todd Pridemore

Last Tuesday, the Eagles girls soccer squad hosted the California Pintos (4-13) for Senior Night. All six Southern Boone seniors found themselves in the starting lineup and were honored following the match. The seniors are Zoey Davis, Sofia Wiley, Baylee Feeback, Julianne Long, Allie Scheer, and Ava Leininger.

Once play began, the Eagles needed less than three minutes to grab the lead, as Leininger assisted on a goal by Feeback. Within the same minute, Scheer played a well-paced through-ball in front of Leininger and behind the Pintos defense, which Ava easily pushed into the net.

The Eagles lead grew to 3-0 in the 8th minute when Leininger took advantage of a California misplay and scored again. Scheer then netted a goal of her own to move the Eagles to the halfway point of securing a mercy-rule victory. Southern Boone’s 5th goal came with 14:38 remaining in the first half, when Wiley delivered a nice square-pass in front of the goal that Davis converted with a one-touch shot and score.

Two minutes later, the Eagles lead grew to 6-0 on a California own goal. Southern Boone closed out the scoring with two final goals in the 34th minute, first when Leininger made an unselfish pass to the top of the box that Long lofted over the goalkeeper’s head and into the top of the net.

The final goal came courtesy of sophomore Lillian Brooks, who dribbled around her defender on the left side of the field and placed a shot to the far post. Southern Boone goalkeepers Harper Hanrahan and Lanie Purvis combined for the shutout, mercy-rule victory.

The win moved the Eagles to an impressive 12-4-0 record on the season, as well as the Tri-County Conference Title. The team is positioning themselves to earn the #1 seed in the Class 2 District 6 tournament, which will take place at Osage later this month.