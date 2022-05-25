By: Todd Pridemore

The SBC girls soccer team rolled into Mexico last week to compete in the Class 2 District 6 tournament. The Eagles (21-6-1) started the tournament as expected, eliminating Fulton (3-19) in a lop-sided 9-0 victory. The second-round match promised to be more danting for SBC, as they faced a quality Kirksville squad (15-8). However, the Eagles dominated that match as well and recorded an impressive 8-0 win. That moved the team into the title game, which meant a rematch with the Father Tolton Trailblazers (16-4-1). Tolton has spent the season as a highly ranked squad in the Class 2 power poll, most recently ranked #5 in the state. SBC found itself ranked in the top 10 earlier this spring, but losses against larger schools knocked the team one spot out of the top 10 earlier this month. The district championship matchup gave SBC an opportunity to atone for a narrow 1-2 loss to Tolton in Ashland on April 25.

