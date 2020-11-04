The Southern Boone Eagles football team entered the first round of Class 3, District 4 playoffs in Macon on Friday evening. The Eagles came out firing on all cylinders and cruised to a 62-29 win.

Head coach Trent Tracy was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was a great team win incorporating all three aspects; offense, defense and special teams,” Tracy said.

The Eagles offense racked up 544 yards of total offense (327 rushing and 217 passing). The SoBoCo offense spread out the touches with seven different players rushing the ball. The Eagles were led by senior quarterback Chase Schupp with 101 yards on 11 carries and two TD’s. Senior Ben Brookshire had 99 yards rushing on eight carries and junior Bradly Smith had one carry late in the game for a 60-yard touchdown run. Credit the offensive line (Caleb Perkins, Jacob Brooks, Max Hampton, Tanner Sapp, Tyler Hilgedick and Sam Hampton) with paving the way for the rushing yards.

By Frank Finley