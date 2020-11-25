Several Southern Boone High School football players were named to all-district and all-conference teams this week.

Three Eagles have been named to the Central Missouri Media All-District football team for the 2020 season.

Blake Dapkus has been named to the first team offense as a wide receiver. The 6-0, 175 pound, senior was also named to the Media All-District first team for the defensive secondary. Dapkus had an outstanding season at wide receiver posting record setting gains at the position.

“I was so glad to even be able to play football my senior season and getting to do both that and then win this honor is a great achievement for me,” Dapkus says. “I was really glad to get that 1000 yards receiving season in my last game (versus Centralia) but what really stuck with me was how hard some of our guys fought all throughout that final night.”

By Frank Finley