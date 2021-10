By: Frank Finley

It only took one half of scoring for the Hallsville Indians to defeat the Southern Boone football team Friday 46-6. The Indians blazed to a first quarter lead of 22-0. Hallsville running back Jason Fowler ran the ball on the second play of the game taking the ball 54 yards for a touchdown. The Indians didn’t look back exploding the score to 46-0 at halftime.

