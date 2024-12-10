The Eagles traveled this past weekend where they wrestled at the Pleasant Hill tournament. The girls’ results are as follows:
Imogene Cooper: 2-2 6th place
Nova Porter: 3-2 3rd place
Moravia Satterfield: 3-2 5th place
Zafaran Satterfield: 4-1 2nd place
Abby Smith: wrestled tough, gained valuable experience
Izzy Riley: 3-2 4th place
The boys’ results are as follows:
Peter Heyen: 5-2 5th place
Jaden Beuthein: 2-4 7th place
Blaine Bergthold: 6-1 2nd place
*Kaid Shaw: 5-1 2nd place
Austin Wyatt went as an extra 132 pounder due to his hard and resiliency in the practice room and was 2-2 placing 9th
Aften Dowler: 2-3 11th place
Andrew Pasley had a good showing as a freshman 150 with a 3-4 record placing 7th
Ethan Shutt: 8th Place
Grant Leininger: 7-0 1st place
– With this showing he becomes Southern Boone’s first Steve Leslie Invitational Champion.
Owen Britton: 6th place
Tobin Klemme: 5-2 5th place
Cole Kitch: 12th place
Aidan Yung: 4-3 3rd place
Congrats to these youth for a strong show!
Results and photos courtesy SBC Wrestling
