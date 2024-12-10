The Eagles traveled this past weekend where they wrestled at the Pleasant Hill tournament. The girls’ results are as follows:

Imogene Cooper: 2-2 6th place

Nova Porter: 3-2 3rd place

Moravia Satterfield: 3-2 5th place

Zafaran Satterfield: 4-1 2nd place

Abby Smith: wrestled tough, gained valuable experience

Izzy Riley: 3-2 4th place

The boys’ results are as follows:

Peter Heyen: 5-2 5th place

Jaden Beuthein: 2-4 7th place

Blaine Bergthold: 6-1 2nd place

*Kaid Shaw: 5-1 2nd place

Austin Wyatt went as an extra 132 pounder due to his hard and resiliency in the practice room and was 2-2 placing 9th

Aften Dowler: 2-3 11th place

Andrew Pasley had a good showing as a freshman 150 with a 3-4 record placing 7th

Ethan Shutt: 8th Place

Grant Leininger: 7-0 1st place

– With this showing he becomes Southern Boone’s first Steve Leslie Invitational Champion.

Owen Britton: 6th place

Tobin Klemme: 5-2 5th place

Cole Kitch: 12th place

Aidan Yung: 4-3 3rd place

Congrats to these youth for a strong show!

Results and photos courtesy SBC Wrestling