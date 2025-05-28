Both teams were strong on the bump on Tuesday, May 20th, but Fulton was just a little bit stronger at the plate in their 2-1 victory over the Eagles. Brayden Beckmann started the game for Southern Boone and recorded 18 outs.

The Eagles lost despite out-hitting the Hornets 5 to 4. Beckmann, Jackson Woodward, Nolan Ash, Jace Wren, and Parker Salter each collected one hit for Southern Boone.

The Eagles got on the board in the fourth inning after a passed ball scored one run. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Fulton took the lead after the Eagles committed an error.

Beckmann took the loss for Southern Boone. The hurler went six innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out eight and walking one.

The team closes out an impressive season with a 23-10 record. Congratulations to these young men for putting up a fight until the end.

