Southern Boone’s boys basketball team won two games and dropped one game in the California Tournament last week.

The Eagles got a win on January 11, with a win against St. Elizabeth in a 71-50 victory. Senior Blake Dapkus lit up the scoreboard leading the team with 21 points going eight for 12 shooting field goals and one 3-pointer. Seniors Chase Schupp and Trenton Roney both contributed 12 points each with Roney dropping in four 3-pointers and Schupp adding two.

By Frank Finley