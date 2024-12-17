Eagles faced off against Boonville and Tolton Catholic on Wednesday, Dec. 11th. Results as follows:
Eagles go 3-0 in duals.
Boys Results:
Eagles top Boonville 49-24
Eagles edge Tolton Catholic 37-37
-Winning on the 4th criteria
Girls Results:
Defeat Boonville 30-12
Eagles traveled to Rolla on Saturday, Dec. 14th. The girls wrestled well at Rolla. The results are as follows:
Imogene Cooper: 1-1 2nd place
Zafaran Satterfield: 3-1 2nd place
Abby Smith: Wrestled tough. Gained valuable experience
Izzy Riley: Wrestled tough and gained valuable experience.
Cooper Skouby: 4-0 1st Place
Zeke Weddle: 5th Place
Drezden Hicks got his first high school win/fall
Austin Wyatt: 5th Place
Jack Hampshire: 2-2 2nd Place
Gavin Seward: 2-1 2nd
Ethan Shutt: 1-3 2nd Place
Rocco Hodapp: 3rd Place
Alex Fant: 1-4 4th
Kaden Foreman: 5th Place
Sam Rueter: 3-1 2nd Place
Jayson Martin: 1-3 4th Place
Mikey Weisner: 0-2 3rd Place
The varsity boys wrestled against Versailles on Saturday. Results as follows:
Peter Heyen: 4-1 2nd Place
Blaine Bergthold: 3-1 3rd Place
Aften Dowler: 3-1 5th Place
Andrew Pasley: 3-2 6th Place
Grant Leininger: 4-1 2nd Place
Owen Britton: 4-1 5th Place
John Griggs: 4-1 3rd Place
Cole Kitch: 3-2 9th Place
Aidan Yung: 3-1 3rd
Courtesy of SBC Wrestling
