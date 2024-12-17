Eagles faced off against Boonville and Tolton Catholic on Wednesday, Dec. 11th. Results as follows:

Eagles go 3-0 in duals.

Boys Results:

Eagles top Boonville 49-24

Eagles edge Tolton Catholic 37-37

-Winning on the 4th criteria

Girls Results:

Defeat Boonville 30-12

Eagles traveled to Rolla on Saturday, Dec. 14th. The girls wrestled well at Rolla. The results are as follows:

Imogene Cooper: 1-1 2nd place

Zafaran Satterfield: 3-1 2nd place

Abby Smith: Wrestled tough. Gained valuable experience

Izzy Riley: Wrestled tough and gained valuable experience.

Cooper Skouby: 4-0 1st Place

Zeke Weddle: 5th Place

Drezden Hicks got his first high school win/fall

Austin Wyatt: 5th Place

Jack Hampshire: 2-2 2nd Place

Gavin Seward: 2-1 2nd

Ethan Shutt: 1-3 2nd Place

Rocco Hodapp: 3rd Place

Alex Fant: 1-4 4th

Kaden Foreman: 5th Place

Sam Rueter: 3-1 2nd Place

Jayson Martin: 1-3 4th Place

Mikey Weisner: 0-2 3rd Place

The varsity boys wrestled against Versailles on Saturday. Results as follows:

Peter Heyen: 4-1 2nd Place

Blaine Bergthold: 3-1 3rd Place

Aften Dowler: 3-1 5th Place

Andrew Pasley: 3-2 6th Place

Grant Leininger: 4-1 2nd Place

Owen Britton: 4-1 5th Place

John Griggs: 4-1 3rd Place

Cole Kitch: 3-2 9th Place

Aidan Yung: 3-1 3rd

Courtesy of SBC Wrestling