The SoBoCo boys basketball team fought their way to third place in last week’s Southern Boone Classic basketball tournament with victories over Warrenton 63-43, and Capital City 66-60. The Eagles dropped a game to the Boonville Pirates 52-42.

Seniors Blake Dapkus and Nik Post led the team in scoring for the tournament with Dapkus dropping in 49 points and Post posting 35 points.

By Frank Finely