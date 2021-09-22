By: Todd Pridemore

It’s no secret that the SBC soccer team is in a rebuilding year. The same is true for the Jefferson City Jays (3-2). Between the two programs, they lost 32 seniors to graduation after last season. The Eagles traveled to Cole County last Monday for their annual face off with the Jays in what was a highly competitive match. Noah Ottinger and Aidan Bukowsky continued to miss action due to injuries, and Cal Montgomery played his third game in goal as a result. The Jays pressured the Eagles defense from the opening seconds, with Montgomery making his first save in the 3rd minute. Ten minutes later, a Jay forward used a slick Maradona spin move to get past one defender near the box and then place a rolling shot to the far post that made the score 0-1 in favor of Jefferson City.

Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal