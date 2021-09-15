By: Frank Finley

Southern Boone flew into Friday night looking for the first win of the football season welcoming the Pirates of Boonville to Ashland. The Pirates lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter with 12-point lead before the Eagles junior running back Jacob Bowles took the ball into the end zone on a seven-yard run, pushing the score to 12-7 late in the quarter. The Pirates exploded in the second quarter with 21 unanswered points for a half time score of 33-7.

