By: Kyle Baker,

Todd Pridemore

The SBC Soccer team ended last week by facing the #1 ranked team in Class 1, the Laquey Hornets (21-2). The Hornets only losses of the season have come against larger schools and were one-goal defeats. Laquey, which is located nearly 100 miles south of Ashland, hosted the contest.

The Eagles opened the match by controlling the tempo and dictating play. However, SBC failed to generate any real scoring threats until the 1st half was coming to a close. In the 27th minute, James Brooks took a free kick outside the box, but it was saved by the Hornet keeper. Four minutes later, Mason Ahern launched a shot that the goalkeeper deflected, but led to a corner kick for the Eagles. The ball went to Hunter Wyatt, who fired a strong shot that ricocheted off a defender and found forward Drew Dial. Dial scored off the rebound to give SBC the 1-0 advantage. Dial and Andrew Pridemore both had quality chances to add to the lead as the 1st period came to close, but the Laquey keeper made good saves to prevent the scores. Excellent team play by the Eagles prevented the Hornets from generating any dangerous shots on goal throughout the first 40 minutes.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal