By: Todd Pridemore

Last Tuesday, the SBC soccer team journeyed to Lee’s Summit to face the Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Eagles on a frigid night. SCA entered the contest with a 12-5 record and ranked #3 in the state in Class 1. The varsity match was filled with momentum shifts, as the teams took turns controlling the action and creating dangerous scoring chances. SCA came out strong in the opening minutes, forcing Southern Boone goalie Aidan Bukowsky to make five saves in the opening eight minutes alone. SBC created chances of its own in the middle portion of the half, but a shot by Drew Dial was saved and another by Andrew Pridemore flew just wide of the net. In the closing four minutes of the opening half, SBC generated four more quality scoring chances without finding the net.

