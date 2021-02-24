The Southern Boone Eagles boys basketball team pulled off two victories last week beating Centralia and a strong Boonville squad.

Seniors Blake Dapkus and Nik Post led the Eagles past the Centralia Panthers in a tight 45-38 home win Thursday evening. Dapkus scored the team high 16 points and Post added 10. The Eagles and the Panthers were tied at the end of the third quarter 28-28. SoBoCo began to pull away in the fourth quarter out scoring Centralia 17-10 to earn the victory. Southern Boone had 10 steals on defense.

By Frank Finley